April 25 Mennica Polska SA:

* Its unit Mennica Metale Szlachetne SA gets decision from tax office in Warsaw about obligation to pay underpaid tax at amount of 116.0 million zlotys ($29.9 million)

* Mennica Metale Szlachetne SA plans to appeal against the decision

* The decision does not affect the financial statements of the company as the unit is excluded from consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8811 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)