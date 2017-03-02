AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Mentor Graphics Corp:
* Mentor Graphics reports fiscal fourth quarter results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q4 revenue $478 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.4 million
* Mentor Graphics Corp says Q4 bookings were up 20 percent over same quarter a year ago
* Mentor Graphics Corp says company will not provide an outlook for future financial results and is withdrawing all previously issued financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.