BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Mercantile Ventures Ltd
* Says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit Source text: (bit.ly/2mb7jZb) Further company coverage:
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.