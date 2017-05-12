BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 MERCATOR MEDICAL SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 73.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 59.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)