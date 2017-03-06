UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Daimler
* Says February deliveries at Mercedes-Benz cars rise 13.5 percent to 163,127 vehicles
* Says February deliveries of Mercedes-Benz brand rise 15 percent to 153,862 vehicles, Smart down 7.5 percent at 9,265
* Says February deliveries of Mercedes-Benz in Europe were up 7.8 percent, in China up 41.9 percent, in U.S. up 6.9 percent Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources