April 3 Mercedes-Benz Canada:

* Mercedes-Benz Canada breaks monthly and q1 sales records

* Mercedes-Benz Canada - 4,790 units retailed for a 6.3pct increase over March

* Mercedes-Benz Canada- in March 2017, total of 4,192 luxury light trucks & passenger cars were delivered, representing an increase of 12.3pct over March 2016

* Mercedes-Benz Canada- March passenger car segment saw 2,288 vehicles delivered for an increase of 9.2pct over same period last year Source text for Eikon: