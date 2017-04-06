April 6 Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz March car deliveries up 14.8 percent to 228,296 vehicles

* Daimler says Mercedes-Benz vehicle sales rise 11.8 percent in Europe, 32.1 percent in China, and 3.3 percent in United States

* Daimler says deliveries of Smart cars down 5.4 percent in March at 15,242 cars

* Daimler says Mercedes-Benz car deliveries in Jan - March up 16 percent to 560,625 cars

* Daimler says Mercedes-Benz sales boosted by 65 percent growth in sales of E-Class model in Jan - March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: