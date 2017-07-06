UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Daimler
* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car deliveries in June up 11.1 percent to 209,309 vehicles
* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales +4.3 percent in Europe, +28.3 percent in China, +1.8 percent in U.S.
* Says sales of Smart cars deliveries in June down 4.4 percent to 12,565 vehicles Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources