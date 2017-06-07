June 7 Daimler

* Says sales of Mercedes-Benz E-class rose 75.4 percent in May to 30,866 cars

* Says Mercedes-Benz sales up 13.5 percent in May to 193,741 cars

* Says sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars rose 13.7 percent in Europe, 32.2 percent in China, fell 8.2 percent in U.S.

* Says Daimler sales of Smart cars fell 4.8 percent in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: