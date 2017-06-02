June 2 Merck & Co Inc
* announced updated longer-term overall survival (OS) data
from Keynote-006, phase 3 study evaluating keytruda
(pembrolizumab)
* Data showed sustained superior survival outcomes for
patients receiving keytruda versus ipilimumab in patients who
were treatment-naïve
* After a median follow-up of 9.7 months since stopping
treatment, estimated PFS was 91 percent
* With longer follow-up, adverse events have remained
consistent with previously reported safety data
* there was one treatment-related death in keytruda arm in
the Keynote-006 study
* 91 percent patients who discontinued treatment at two
years were alive without progression of disease after a median
follow-up of nearly 10 months
