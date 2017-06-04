BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 4 Merck KGaA
* Strengthens immuno-oncology portfolio through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies
* Announced a new strategic collaboration with biopharmaceutical company F-star, Cambridge, UK, for development and commercialization of five bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies
* Beyond these five bispecific antibodies, Merck KGgaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will have further rights to replace, as well as to add to these antibodies using F-Star's bispecific antibody platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.