BRIEF-Merck KGaA refines Western European Life Science Production site network

July 12 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* REFINES WESTERN EUROPEAN LIFE SCIENCE PRODUCTION SITE NETWORK

* CURRENT SITE NETWORK IN WESTERN EUROPE WILL BE REFINED, WHILE THE COMPANY INVESTS € 90 MILLION IN FOUR SITES IN GERMANY, SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE

* THE OPERATIONS IN STEINHEIM, EPPELHEIM, HOHENBRUNN AND BERLIN (GERMANY) WILL BE RELOCATED AND SEQUENTIALLY CLOSED IN THE COURSE OF 2019 TO 2022

* THERE WILL BE A NET IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY 200 FEWER POSITIONS ACROSS THESE SITES UNTIL 2022

* THE EXISTING HAMBURG (GERMANY) SITE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS BEFORE