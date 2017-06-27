UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of Anacetrapib
* Reveal outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint
* Plans to review results of trial with external experts, will consider whether to file new drug applications with U.S. FDA
* Safety profile of Anacetrapib in early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of drug
* Reveal study significantly reduced major coronary events versus placebo in patients at risk for cardiac events already getting LDL-C lowering regimen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.