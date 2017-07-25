FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 25, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority to efavirenz, both in combination with other antiretroviral agents, in pivotal phase 3 trial for treatment of hiv-1 infection

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍merck plans to submit new drug applications with U.S. FDA in Q4 2017​

* Merck & Co Inc - Merck plans to submit new drug applications with U.S. FDA in Q4 2017

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍treatment discontinuations due to adverse events for dor/3tc/tdf and efv/ftc/tdf were 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.