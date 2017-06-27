BRIEF-Seadrill extends interim funding for North Atlantic Drilling
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc-
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million remaining principal on its term loan under original credit agreement using cash on hand
* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for outstanding letters of credit
* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a five year maturity. Source text: (bit.ly/2sY1K0R) Further company coverage:
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 28 Emerging stocks retreated on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street losses amid rising U.S. and German bond yields and expectations that the Fed and ECB will soon cut back on stimulus.