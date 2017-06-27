BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences enters into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock
* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc:
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
* Mercury Systems Inc - increasing and extending revolving credit facility into a $400 million, 5-year revolver expiring in June 2022
* In connection with amendment, mercury also repaid remaining principal on its existing term loan using cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors
* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement
June 28 U.S. mortgage applications recorded their steepest weekly decline in six months last week, even as most borrowing costs on home loans held steady, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.