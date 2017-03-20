BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Mercury Systems Inc
* Mercury Systems receives follow-on contract from U.S. Navy for DRFM jammers
* Mercury Systems Inc - work to be performed at company's Cypress, Calif. facility with a period of performance from March, 2017 through February, 2022
* Mercury Systems - valued up to $153m, order received in fiscal 2017 Q3, provides for research, development, production, engineering services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams