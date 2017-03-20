March 20 Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury Systems receives follow-on contract from U.S. Navy for DRFM jammers

* Mercury Systems Inc - work to be performed at company's Cypress, Calif. facility with a period of performance from March, 2017 through February, 2022

* Mercury Systems - valued up to $153m, order received in fiscal 2017 Q3, provides for research, development, production, engineering services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: