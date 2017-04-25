UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Mercury Systems Inc
* Mercury Systems reports record third quarter results, increases annual guidance
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.08 to $1.11
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.5 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $112 million to $116 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $404 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mercury's total backlog at March 31, 2017 was $318.0 million, a $98.3 million increase from a year ago
* Of March 31, 2017 total backlog, $270.7 million represents orders expected to be shipped over next 12 months
* Q4 GAAP EPS expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16
* Q4 adjusted EPS expected to be in range of $0.26 to $0.29 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $108.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total bookings for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $106.5 million, 32% increase compared to $80.8 million in bookings for q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.