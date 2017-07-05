Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Mercury Systems Inc:
* Mercury systems expands mission computing capabilities with acquisition of Richland Technologies LLC
* Mercury Systems Inc - acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Mercury's financial results for Q1 or full fiscal year 2018
* Mercury Systems Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Mercury Systems Inc - Mercury intends to maintain RTL's presence in Duluth, GA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others