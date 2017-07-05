July 5 Mercury Systems Inc:

* Mercury systems expands mission computing capabilities with acquisition of Richland Technologies LLC

* Mercury Systems Inc - acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Mercury's financial results for Q1 or full fiscal year 2018

* Mercury Systems Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Mercury Systems Inc - Mercury intends to maintain RTL's presence in Duluth, GA