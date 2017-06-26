BRIEF-Norsat International receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
June 26 Meridian Bancorp Inc:
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meetinghouse shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each of their outstanding shares of meetinghouse common stock
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - deal for total transaction value of approximately $17.8 million
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - anticipates that acquisition will be approximately 2% to 3% accretive to Meridian's earnings per share
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - expects slight dilution to tangible book value from transaction
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meridian estimates that transaction will generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20%
June 27 Activist investor Marcato Capital Management on Tuesday warned Deckers Outdoor Corp. that it seeks to shake up management and the board by replacing all directors unless the footwear maker sells itself at an attractive price.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer.