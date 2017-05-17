UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Meridian Bioscience comments on FDA matter involving its subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics
* Unit currently working with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding use of venous blood with its leadcare testing systems
* Meridian Bioscience Inc says unit's capillary samples are not affected by notification
* FDA issued a warning that results from venous samples may be underestimated and provide inaccurate results
* Unit currently undertaking efforts to move customers to capillary blood testing with Leadcare II testing system as a corrective action
* Meridian and Magellan do not expect this occurrence to cause any material adverse effect to meridian's financial results
* Meridian & Magellan will continue to work closely with FDA and CDC to address concerns identified with venous samples Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine