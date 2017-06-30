BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Meridian Bioscience Inc:
* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent FDA matters related to Magellan Diagnostics
* Meridian Bioscience Inc says FDA concluded an inspection of Magellan's quality system on June 29, 2017
* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Magellan is committed to addressing FDA investigators' observations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.