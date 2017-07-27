FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.01
July 27, 2017 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* Meridian Bioscience reports third fiscal quarter 2017 operating results, including non-cash goodwill impairment charge, declares regular cash dividend, and reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance excluding the effect of goodwill impairment charge

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69 excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $199 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $197.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - recording of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 million, on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis, in Q3 of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly net revenues $50.1 million versus $50.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - "we do not anticipate, at this time, any further goodwill impairment charge from Magellan acquisition" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

