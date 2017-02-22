BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Meridian Capital International Fund:
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
* Says had acquired about 8.8 million common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd on January 20, 2017
* Acquired shares were acquired at a price of $0.55 per share, having aggregate acquisition price of $4.9 million
* Following acquisition of acquired shares, Meridian owns about 60.3 million Sterling common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V