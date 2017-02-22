Feb 22 Meridian Capital International Fund:

* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.

* Says had acquired about 8.8 million common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd on January 20, 2017

* Acquired shares were acquired at a price of $0.55 per share, having aggregate acquisition price of $4.9 million

* Following acquisition of acquired shares, Meridian owns about 60.3 million Sterling common shares