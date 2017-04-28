April 28 Meridian Mining SE
* Meridian Mining updates terms of private placement
* Meridian Mining SE - placement offering of units of
company, meridian has amended price per unit from C$0.70 to
c$0.40 per unit
* Meridian Mining SE - offering is now up to 11.25 million
units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$4.5 million
* Meridian Mining SE - company has also agreed with Paradigm
Capital Inc to complete private placement as a non-brokered
placement.
* Meridian Mining SE - net proceeds from private placement
will be used alongside cash flow being generated by company's
Jaburi manganese project
