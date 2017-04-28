April 28 Meridian Mining SE

* Meridian Mining updates terms of private placement

* Meridian Mining SE - placement offering of units of company, meridian has amended price per unit from C$0.70 to c$0.40 per unit

* Meridian Mining SE - offering is now up to 11.25 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$4.5 million

* Meridian Mining SE - company has also agreed with Paradigm Capital Inc to complete private placement as a non-brokered placement.

* Meridian Mining SE - net proceeds from private placement will be used alongside cash flow being generated by company's Jaburi manganese project