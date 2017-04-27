US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Merit Medical Systems Inc-
* Merit Medical reports results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.15 to $1.20
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $713 million to $723 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $713 million to $723 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.80 to $0.86
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture