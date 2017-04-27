April 27 Meritage Homes Corp
* Q1 homes closed 1,581 units versus 1,488 units
* Q1 homes orders 2,135 units versus 1,987 units
* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $0.56, increased
community count and solid order growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 home closing revenue $660.6 million versus $595.6
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $612.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says remains confident in its projections for 2017,
including deliveries of approximately 7,500-7,900 homes
* Says estimated total closing revenue of $3.1-3.3 billion
for 2017
* Says believes it can maintain gross margins consistent
with 2016 while generating a 6-12 pct increase in pre-tax
earnings
