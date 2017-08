BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q2 earnings per share $0.98

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2017 diluted eps of $0.98 on higher margins, with continued progress on strategic initiatives

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 homes closed 1,906 units versus 1,950 units

* Meritage Homes Corp - Q2 homes orders 2,153 units versus 2,073 units

* Q2 home closing revenue $797.8 million versus $795.8 million

* Meritage Homes Corp - on track to deliver approximately 7,600-8,000 homes and generate estimated total closing revenue of $3.2-3.4 billion for 2017

* Meritage Homes Corp - expects about $230-250 million in FY pre-tax earnings

* Q2 revenue view $763.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S