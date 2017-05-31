May 31 Meritage Homes Corp
* Meritage homes corp - on may 31, 2017 co entered into
third amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec
filing
* Meritage homes corp - third amendment increases total
commitments available under credit agreement from $540 million
to $625 million
* Meritage homes - third amendment refreshes accordion
feature to allow company to increase total commitments under
credit agreement by up to $100 million
* Meritage homes corp - third amendment extends maturity
date of a substantial portion of facility from july 9, 2020 to
july 9, 2021
* Meritage homes-third amendment also resets minimum
consolidated tangible net worth floor to 70% of consolidated
tangible net worth as of march 31, 2017
* Meritage homes corp - of total commitment of $625 million,
$60 million matures on july 9, 2019 and $565 million matures on
july 9, 2021
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rcln5U)
