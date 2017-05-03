May 3 Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports second-quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 2 percent to $806 million

* Guidance for fiscal year 2017 has been revised from prior quarter

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.1 billion

* Expects 2017 financial performance will be better than previously planned

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S