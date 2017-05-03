BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Meritor Inc
* Meritor reports second-quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 2 percent to $806 million
* Guidance for fiscal year 2017 has been revised from prior quarter
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.40 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.1 billion
* Expects 2017 financial performance will be better than previously planned
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.40 from continuing operations
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
