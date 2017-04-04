April 4 Meritor Inc

* Meritor Inc - on March 31, 2017, co entered third amendment and restatement agreement - sec filing

* Meritor Inc - amended and restated credit agreement increases size of revolving credit facility from $506 million to $525 million

* Meritor Inc - third amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity of existing credit agreement to march 31, 2022

* Meritor - third amendment and restatement agreement amends and restates second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of February 13, 2014

* Meritor - third amended, restated credit deal retains, expands accordion feature, which allows co to increase size of credit facility by up to $275 million