BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Meritor Inc
* Meritor Inc - on March 31, 2017, co entered third amendment and restatement agreement - sec filing
* Meritor Inc - amended and restated credit agreement increases size of revolving credit facility from $506 million to $525 million
* Meritor Inc - third amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity of existing credit agreement to march 31, 2022
* Meritor - third amendment and restatement agreement amends and restates second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of February 13, 2014
* Meritor - third amended, restated credit deal retains, expands accordion feature, which allows co to increase size of credit facility by up to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp