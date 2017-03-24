BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Meritor Inc:
* On march 22, Co's Swedish unit entered into a receivables purchase agreement dated as of March 22
* Meritor-Under new receivables purchase agreement, seller is able to sell to nordea up to 155 million euro of eligible receivables outstanding at any time
* Agreement with an affiliate of Nordea Bank AB as purchaser
* New receivables purchase agreement is for three-year term, & expires on March 22, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2nLqxoJ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer