March 10 Merlin Entertainments Plc:

* Offering of eur 200 million of its euro-denominated 2¾% senior notes due 2022

* Notes are being offered as additional notes under indenture dated 19 march 2015 pursuant to which company issued eur 500 million

* Proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under company's senior facilities agreement and for general corporate purposes

* Notes are being offered in a private placement and there will be no public offering of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)