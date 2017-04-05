BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Company says Jim Swanson appointed CFO
* Columbia Sportswear Company announces appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer
April 5 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - special dividend will be paid from proceeds of company's asset sale to Ipsen S.A., which was completed on April 3, 2017
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - special dividend will be approximately $1.06 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.