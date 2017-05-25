BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital
* Ari network services inc - ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own
May 25 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack announces management change
* Says CFO Dr Yasir Al Wakeel resigned
* Says merrimack has initiated a search to appoint a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ari network services inc - ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own
* Nxp semiconductors nv - introduced lpc84x family, latest addition to its lpc800 series of 32-bit arm® 30 mhz cortex®-m0+ based microcontroller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Embraer SA announced on Wednesday that South African regional carrier Airlink had signed a 10-year flight hour pool program covering 13 E-Jets the airline has ordered, adding to the planemaker's push to boost services as a share of revenue.