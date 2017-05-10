May 10 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Merrimack reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - declares special cash
dividend to stockholders of $140 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - research and development
expenses were $21.6 million for three months ended march 31,
2017, compared to $28.0 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - on April 3, 2017,
Merrimack received a $575.0 million upfront cash payment from
IPSEN
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - if certain milestones are met
pursuant to deal with shire,co expects to receive up to $33.0
million in net milestone payments
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals- used proceeds to redeem $175
million in outstanding senior notes due in 2022, plus about $20
million of costs associated with redemption
* Merrimack - currently forecasted spending rates together
with net milestone payments from Shire, will be sufficient to
fund its operations into H2 of 2019
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - has also invested $125.0
million in further development of its streamlined oncology
pipeline
