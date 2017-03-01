BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merrimack Pharma- deal with ipsen, once completed, will propvide with capital that co believes will fund streamlined oncology pipeline into h2 2019
* Qtrly total revenues $61.24 million versus $21.4 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use proceeds from asset sale to declare and pay a special cash dividend of at least $200.0 million to stockholders
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use an additional $195.1 million from proceeds from asset sale to redeem its senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.