BRIEF-Federal Street Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400.0 mln
* Blank check company Federal Street Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sSNWHD)
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Mersana Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $75 million – SEC filing
* Mersana Therapeutics says JPMorgan, Cowen, Leerink Partners, Wedbush Pacgrow are underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon:
* Blank check company Federal Street Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sSNWHD)
* Files for IPO of up to 83.31 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection