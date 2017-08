BRIEF-Mersen announces it accepted firm offer from a French manufacturer to acquire its switch and contactor business

July 31 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EQUITY HOLDERS EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 412.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 387.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN JULY 2017, ACCEPTED FIRM OFFER FROM FRENCH MANUFACTURER TO ACQUIRE ITS SWITCH AND CONTACTOR BUSINESS, BASED AT THE PLANT IN GORCY, FRANCE

* Impact on 2017 Financial Statements Will Not Be Material

* H1 EBITDA EUR 56.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SWITCH AND CONTACTOR BUSINESS WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR AS ASSET HELD FOR SALE IN 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS