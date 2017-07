BRIEF-Mersen raises its full-year guidance for 2017

July 19 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* Raises Its Full-Year Guidance for 2017

* SECOND-QUARTER PRELIMINARY DATA POINT TO ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES OF CLOSE TO 5% FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* SECOND-QUARTER PRELIMINARY DATA POINT TO OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF BETWEEN 8.8% AND 9% OF SALES FOR H1 2017‍​

* FOR FY GROUP HAS REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES TO BETWEEN 3% AND 5% VERSUS 0% TO 2% PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* FOR FY EXPECTS GROWTH IN OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS BETWEEN 80 AND 130 BASIS POINTS VERSUS 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2tfH3N6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)