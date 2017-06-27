UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 Merus Labs International Inc:
* Merus Labs International Inc - mailed letter to Merus shareholders reminding shareholders to vote in favour of proposed arrangemen between co and Norgine B.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.