Feb 28 Merus Labs International Inc

* Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article

* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services

* Merus Labs International - Aware of a news story from Reuters suggesting that it has hired Rothschild & Co. to explore strategic alternatives

* Merus Labs-Rothschild supporting Co in evaluation of broad range of options related to capital structure, product acquisitions, corporate deals

* Merus Labs International - Does not intend to comment further except as required by applicable securities laws or policies of Toronto Stock Exchange

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: