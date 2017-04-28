BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Merus Nv-
* Merus announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and corporate developments
* Q4 loss per share eur 1.91
* Q4 revenue eur 1.1 million versus eur 400,000
* Q4 earnings per share view eur -0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view eur 701090.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: