UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 Metanor Resources Inc
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Increase private placement, to 5.25 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each for maximum gross proceeds of $5.9 million
* Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.