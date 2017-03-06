March 6 Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor announces increase to brokered private placement

* Increased size of its private placement, disclosed in a press release dated February 15, 2017, from $7 million to $11.5 million

* Net proceeds from sale of units will be used for mining development and exploration at Barry project

* Under increased offering, may issue a combination of units for $0.06 per unit, flow-through shares at price of $0.075 per FT share