June 8 Metanor Resources Inc:

* Metanor announces $5 million brokered private placement

* Metanor Resources Inc- agents will sell by way of private placement, up to 4.4 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each

* Metanor Resources Inc - proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties as qualifying canadian exploration expenses

* Metanor Resources Inc- in connection with offering, agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0 pct of gross proceeds raised