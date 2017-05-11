BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Metanor Resources Inc
* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q3 revenue c$16.3 million
* Metanor resources inc - revenue of $16.3 million from gold sales in q3 at an average sale price of $1,498 per ounce sold
* Metanor resources inc - management anticipates that feed grade for upcoming quarter will be similar to that of q3 2017
* Bachelor property gold production of 9,442 ounces in q3
* Metanor resources inc - metanor raised its production guidance for year to a range of 33,000-36,000 ounces of gold
Bachelor property gold sales of 10,881 ounces in q3
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s

Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros