March 27 Methanex Corp:

* Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule 13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of London, U.K.

* Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our Chile IV plant"

* Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12 months"

* Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish Chile I plant"