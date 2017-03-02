March 2 Methode Electronics Inc :

* Company revised fiscal 2017 guidance for income from operations in range of $115 to $120 million

* Company revised fiscal 2017 guidance for earnings per share in range of $2.45 to $2.54 from $2.30 to $2.45

* Methode electronics, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 sales $195.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $195.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Methode electronics inc - methode revised its fiscal 2017 guidance for sales in range of $810 million to $820 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $816.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Methode electronics inc -expect deterioration in data group, which is projected to be about $10 million lower in sales y-o-year, will continue into 2018

* Methode electronics inc says revised its fiscal 2017 guidance for sales due to prolonged weakness in its data solutions group, among others