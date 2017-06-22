WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Methode Electronics Inc:
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 sales $219.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.4 million
* Sees FY 2018 sales $807 million to $827 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63
* Enters into stock purchase agreement for acquisition of Procoplast S.A
* Exits connectivity and active energy solutions reporting units
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $820.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.